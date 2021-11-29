Whanganui remains above South Taranaki and Ruapehu, but below Rangitīkei. Photo / Georgie Ormond.

At 78 per cent, Whanganui remains in equal 51st place (of 66) with Tararua District in the race to 90 per cent full vaccination against Covid-19 with two doses.

Eight and a half per cent have received one dose of the vaccine, while 13.5 per cent remain unvaccinated, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health.

The Whanganui DHB area needs to administer a further 6,765 doses to hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated, with 44,757 people already receiving two jabs.

Elsewhere, Ruapehu remains in 64th place, with 70.9 per cent of its population now fully vaccinated.

The unvaccinated rate sits at 18.6 per cent, and those who have received one dose make up 10.5 per cent.

Rangitīkei has dropped one place to 42nd overall, behind Kaikōura and above Gore.

Eighty per cent have received two doses, 7.4 per cent have received one, and 12.6 per cent are yet to receive any.

South Taranaki is close behind, staying put in 48th place with a fully vaccinated rate of 78.9 per cent. Twelve per cent of the population remains unvaccinated.