Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui locals' relief as border restrictions set to loosen

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Melissa Butters with nephew Louis Butters on her last trip to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Melissa Butters with nephew Louis Butters on her last trip to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui locals around the world will soon have the chance to fly home and catch the end of summer.

On Wednesday the Government announced a three-step approach to loosening border restrictions, starting on January 16,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.