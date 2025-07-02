She said because the national park was exposed, the up-flow of wind was likely to be greater than in Whanganui and surrounding areas.

“For anyone that was hoping to go tramping, that’s definitely not a good idea, but for people in Whanganui, it will be a rainy day with maybe some bits of heavier rain.

“If you are in [the park] area, you want to be careful on the roads, drive to conditions and make sure you clear your gutters and drains.”

Civil Defence Manawatū Whanganui advised those in the area to avoid low-lying areas.

The rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. It could also cause flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.

A yellow rain watch, which may bring periods of heavy rain, is being monitored for Ruapehu District from Ōwhango north.

A yellow warning means MetService expects heavy, potentially severe, rain.

Hillyer said an update was likely to be available about 8.30-9pm tonight.

Keep an eye on the weather and visit www.metservice.com/warnings/home for the latest updates.