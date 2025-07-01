The architect, Charles Natusch, also designed the Bushy Park Homestead in Whanganui.

Maungaraupui Country Estate is a historic Grade 1 listed heritage manor with new accommodation services. Photo / Olivia Reid

Andra and Paul Bayly, who now own Maungaraupi Country Estate, are dedicated to preserving the historic nature of the homestead.

“The owners have kept it authentic, all the pieces here they’ve brought in have been to bring it back to that era,” O’Connor said.

The home includes large canopy beds, native timber floors, traditional pull-handle toilets, open fireplaces, intricate wallpaper and vintage encyclopedias.

The Baylys met O’Connor during her time working in the Caribbean.

“I’ve come over from the Caribbean – I was a captain there for many years and I had a couple of restaurants,” she said.

After Hurricane Irma hit, the Baylys went to the Caribbean to work in disaster relief and met O’Connor who was running a kitchen.

“They contacted me last year and said we really think you should come and see this property. We think you could do something great with this,” O’Connor said.

“I came here in December and I just fell in love.”

O’Connor brought Waka, the stray dog she adopted in the Caribbean, back to New Zealand with her.

Along with Waka, Maungaraupi Country Estate is home to alpacas, kunekune pigs, cows and chickens.

Maungaraupi Country Estate is surrounded by bush walks and farmland for visitors to explore. Photo / Olivia Reid

“I came here with one dog and I’ve ended up with 23 animals,” O’Connor said.

She plans to make use of the land and animals’ produce, including eggs, beef, orchards and gardens.

“Farm to fork is the essence of the place – sustainability.

“We’ve got gardens going in by the back section of the tennis court, I get at least four to five eggs a day from the chickens, and then supporting all the local farmers. There’s an asparagus farm up the road, the guy next door does Angus beef.”

The property has apple trees, fig trees and two avocado trees.

Notable Taihape gardener Gordon Collier designed the estate’s gardens.

With her background as a chef, O’Connor plans to make food part of the Maungaraupi Country Estate experience, including Sunday brunch and high tea.

She also hopes to partner with local culinary schools to offer apprenticeships to student chefs.

Along with two staff being introduced next week, the estate is kept running with the help of volunteers from all over the world, including Italy, Chile, Taiwan, Hong Kong and France.

As a hotel, Maungaraupi Country Estate has five rooms that can be individually booked, or there is the option to book the whole estate with enough space to sleep 16 people.

Despite the grandeur of the house, its antique decor and family history make it feel cosy.

“There’s definitely an essence to this place. It’s very beautiful but very homely ... there’s something really warm about it,” O’Connor said.

Maungaraupi Country Estate has food services including high tea and brunch. Photo / Olivia Reid

There is plenty to do at the property with billiards, pickleball and tennis, badminton, cricket, croquet, reading nooks, nature walks and a bar set to open.

O’Connor has not run out of dreams for Maungaraupi Estate with remaining goals of introducing equine therapy, retreats and hosting events.

“I’d love to do costumes nights, I’ve had quite a few people tell me I should do murder mystery nights,” she said.

O’Connor said she had experienced a warm welcome from the people around her, including regular phone check-ins.

“I’ve never had so much support from the neighbours and community,” she said.

An open day allowing people to take a look around the home and property will take place on Sunday, July 6, from noon to 4pm, with a barbecue and refreshments.

The accommodation can be booked through the website maungaraupi.co.nz or on Airbnb.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.