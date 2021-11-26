Whanganui is now sitting 51st in the race to 90 per cent vaccination. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui has dropped a further spot in the race to 90 per cent full vaccination against Covid-19, according to the latest Ministry of Health data.

Whanganui is now sitting at equal 51st (of 66) alongside the Tararua District, with 77.1 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The Whanganui District is again at its lowest position since NZME's Top Towns campaign began, dropping from 34th position at the start of the campaign in October.

The district is also some distance from the 90 per cent first-dose mark. Currently, 85.8 per cent of the district's residents have had at least one dose.

A total of 9261 doses still need to be delivered for the district to hit 90 per cent.

Recovering slightly from its drop of three positions last week, Rangitīkei District has risen a single spot, now sitting 41st.

The district has 79.7 per cent of its residents fully vaccinated, while an additional 7.6 per cent have had one dose. A total of 12.7 per cent of the district remains unjabbed - down from 13.6 per cent last week.

Staying steady this week was the South Taranaki District, remaining at 48th position.

The district now has 77.8 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, while 9.6 per cent have had a single dose.

Ruapehu District continues to struggle, dropping once again this week to 64th - becoming the second-worst-performing district in the country.

The district has just 70.4 per cent of its population fully protected, while 10.5 per cent of the population has had at least one dose.

Of the district's population 19.1 per cent of people have yet to receive a single dose of the vaccine - one of the highest percentages of unvaccinated population in the country.