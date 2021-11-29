One reader wants more investment into fixing footpaths around Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Thumbs up to Rob [Rattenbury] for a sensible, reasoned "opinion".

As an oldie who has lived through various epidemics in my lifetime, you realise when you have a "choice" and when there is a life-and-death situation involving national health.

Thank goodness for my TB [tuberculosis] jab and the polio "sip" I remember receiving at school in the 1950s.

There were no anti-vax people around in those days. It just happened, and we were glad that medical science was able to prevent the spread of those dreadful diseases plus many others since.

S. PERRIN

Whanganui

IndiGo and Indigo Partners

Re: Councillor James Barron's comments in the Chronicle dated November 22.

I suggest that if Councillor Barron wishes to vote with facts over fear every time, he should at least check if the facts are correct.

He states that the NZICPA's [New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy] biggest training partner, IndiGo (based in India), has just bought 255 new A321 Airbus aircraft and it prefers to train its pilots through its own programme.

Fact, Indigo Partners is a private equity firm that specialises in leasing aircraft to low-cost carrier airlines, with its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. It has signed an agreement with Airbus and will take 255 new A321 aircraft over 10 years, none of which are going to IndiGo, the NZICPA's biggest training partner. There is no future for training pilots here as all the aircraft have been allocated to other customers and none to IndiGo.

Councillor Barron also states that the Airbus A321 is a wide-body jet - in fact, Airbus describes it as a short- to medium-range, narrow-body, 185-passenger aircraft.

SHAUN BURTON

Whanganui

Minefield pathways

I read in the Whanganui Chronicle on November 22 that council was successful in a bid for new shared pathways to be built over the next three years.

As an avid walker I applaud this initiative, however these shared pathways will be used by a minority of walkers.

The majority of walking is done within the walkers' local area (suburbs). Many would not have access or the opportunity to use the 'shared pathways'.

With this in mind I wish to raise the issue of the condition of local footpaths. Each time I go walking it is like negotiating a minefield, with all the tripping hazards and uneven surfaces.

I must commend the council that on occasion they mark for the pedestrians the footpaths with bright arrows, circles and other markings highlighting these trip hazards.

I am sure they are not for repair work as they are still there often 12 months later.

I would urge that the council utilises some of the earmarked money for improving the local footpaths for the majority.

KEVIN SMITH

Springvale