Hard look at Anzac Pde flood remedies for Whanganui

Professor Bruce Glavovic speaks to Anzac Pde residents about their flood-prone situation. Photo / Bevan Conley

The cost of three kinds of protection for flood-prone Anzac Pde properties is fairly similar - but each comes with the question of who will pay.

Three leading solutions have been proffered by Massey University researchers Professor Bruce Glavovic and Dr Martin Garcia Cartagena. They involved strengthening existing stopbanks, raising houses above flood level or buying out property owners.

They put the three options to residents at public meetings last week.

Garcia Cartagena outlined a total of seven options for flood protection, but only the three mentioned were feasible and would make a difference.

The first was raising and strengthening stopbanks, which are currently built for a one-in- 30-year flood.

Getting them to a one-in-50-year standard would cost an estimated $6 to $7 million.

But there would still be the potential for water to creep underground behind them, as it did in 2015. And a Horizons survey found Whanganui residents didn't want to pay for the work.

With climate change, a one-in-50-year flood level may not be enough, the researchers said.

The 2015 flood was estimated as a one-in-130-year or a one-in-150-year flood.

Raising the stopbank would also reduce the amenity value of Kowhai Park.

Buying out property owners was definitely feasible - but it depended on "political will", the researchers said.

Buying out the owners of the 33 properties that would flood by more than 1m in a one-in-50-year flood could cost $9.5 million, at the properties' rateable value.

For the 50 properties flooded in a one-in-200-year flood it would cost $15.6 million.

It's not certain that Government would pay for this, and insurance probably wouldn't either, Garcia Cartagena said.

Owners elsewhere in New Zealand are in the same situation, and getting Government to pay could rely on major damage and a legal fight.

Raising houses above flood level is possible for some, the researchers said. The cost of this is being calculated, and will be available in February/March next year.

It depended on individual house construction, and the raised houses could obstruct neighbours' views.

Also, the soil in Anzac Pde is prone to liquefaction and very deep piles would be needed.

Massey University has been contracted to amass the information about flood protection that Horizons Regional Council will need before making a decision on action. Its report is due with the regional council in July/August next year.

Researcher Kath McDowell interviewed 87 Anzac Pde residents. Photo / Bevan Conley.

As part of it, researcher Kath McDowell interviewed 87 residents during October.

She found 32 of them had bought their property since 2015, and there were also 14 new tenants. Another 35 of those she interviewed were living in Anzac Pde during the flood and 30 per cent knew about Horizons' early warning system and used it.

Low-lying houses in Anzac Pde had their worst recorded flood in June 2015, when the Whanganui River rose to 4775-5150 cubic metres per second (cumecs).

There were 16 properties where water levels exceeded 1m, 13 of them downstream from the Dublin St Bridge.

Rainfall and flood danger are increasing with climate change, Glavovic said.

He said a "hundred-year flood" (1:100) had a one per cent chance of happening in any year - but that's just probability and it could happen more than once in a year.

The one-in-100 and one-in-200-year terms will have to be progressively updated as flooding worsens, the pair said.

Residents will have to decide how many floods they are willing to tolerate.

"Is once every 10 years comfortable? What about once a year? Would that change your view?" Glavovic asked.

After the 2004 flood, Whangaehu Village residents were given the chance of a one third, one third, one third funding option to move their houses to higher ground, with Horizons and Government paying a third each. They refused, and were flooded another four times in the next 10 years.

"By that time they were begging, but the offer was no longer on the table," Glavovic said.

Other possible solutions included work on the Matarawa Stream, beefed up early warning systems, changes to land use in the catchment and dredging.

Wayne Spencer is Horizons Regional Council's northern area engineer. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Matarawa Stream backed up in 2015 because the Whanganui River was so high. All of its water could be diverted through the Mateongaonga Stream, but that would make no difference to flood levels, Horizons' northern region engineer Wayne Spencer said.

Dredging the riverbed has been talked of as a solution but Garcia Cartagena said the 2015 flood wasn't caused by a river channel clogged with sediment.

In fact, the channel had more capacity in 2015 than in 1995.

Dredging will be done as part of Te Pūwaha, the port project, but only in the port area and to aid navigation.

Anyway, Glavovic said, the Whanganui River/Te Awa Tupua now has the status of a legal person. Getting consent to dredge it would be a major process - and likely to be opposed.

For more on the Anzac Pde Resilience-Building Project, see www.horizons. govt.nz/anzac-parade.