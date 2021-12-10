Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

CAROLS

Whanganui's annual Carols by Candlelight, usually held at Virginia Lake, will be an online event this year. Wanganui North Rotary will livestream the event on its

page from 7pm Sunday. The club has started a

page for donations - search for Carols by Candlelight.

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

With two weeks until the big day, why not take this opportunity to wrap up that Christmas shopping? Face it, next weekend will be mad. And those local retailers will be pleased to see you. Get in before you miss out on the perfect gift.

WALK

We delve into the joys and benefits of walking in this week's essence. If it's not something you do regularly, this weekend could be a great opportunity to test out the legs. At time of writing Saturday might be your best option, unless you don't mind a spot of rain.

STREAMING

If you have a bit of spare time over the summer, it could be the perfect time to get lost in the world of Lost. The series, which ran from 2004 to 2010, stunned viewers at the time with its mysterious story of a group of plane crash survivors on a remote Pacific island. Showing on Disney+.

PODCASTS

The 2021

has announced its inaugural winners featuring podcasts on everything from true crime and culture and arts, to sports, news and politics. Check out the winners on the awards website and listen to some of them this weekend on

