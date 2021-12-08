Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

'We should be in orange': Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall

3 minutes to read
The Whanganui DHB region's three districts would right now be at the orange setting of the traffic light framework if health advice was followed. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui DHB region's three districts would right now be at the orange setting of the traffic light framework if health advice was followed. Photo / NZME

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall says the city should be in the orange setting of the traffic light framework, in line with advice provided to the government by the Ministry of Health.

The Whanganui, Ruapehu and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid