Whanganui Chronicle

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 'We've lost a third of our customers': Owner of Whanganui dairy visited by Covid case says business has slumped

2 minutes to read
Castlecliff's Polson St Foodmarket was visited by a Covid-positive customer last Friday. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Customer numbers have slumped at Whanganui's only business deemed a Covid-19 location of interest, the store's owner says.

Castlecliff's Polson St Foodmarket was named a location of interest by the Ministry of Health on Sunday

Covid