Five things to do in Whanganui over the New Year weekend

Take a ride on the Paddle Steamer Waimarie or the Motor Vessel Wairua down the river to Upokongaro and back. Photo / Bevan Conley

Take a ride on the Paddle Steamer Waimarie or the Motor Vessel Wairua down the river to Upokongaro and back. Photo / Bevan Conley

GO FOR A CRUISE

Take a ride on the Paddle Steamer Waimarie or the Motor Vessel Wairua down the river to Upokongaro and back. Both vessels have sailings on New Year's Day, but the Waimarie asks people to book ahead.

The Upokongaro Cycleway Bridge is a great destination for Whanganui cyclists coming from town. Photo / Bevan Conley

CYCLE TO UPOKONGARO

If you don't fancy being on a boat - why not take your bike for a trip along the river, through Aramoho and out to Upokongaro. It's about 10km from the city centre.

The Whanganui River Markets. Photo / Lewis Gardner

FIRST MARKET OF THE YEAR

Locally made food products as well as fresh local produce can be found at the Whanganui River Markets. There will also be a large diverse collection of collectors, makers and creators in the River Traders section, which reopened the weekend before Christmas.

Six60 lead singer Matiu Walters live on stage at a sold-out Eden Park in April this year. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

SIX60 STORY ON FILM

Watch the story of one of New Zealand's biggest bands from humble beginnings to becoming the only Kiwi band to headline at Western Springs. It's on Saturday night at 7.30pm on TV2.

On Wednesday the Whanganui Summer Programme 2022 group are off to Palmerston North to see, among other things, the He Ara Kotahi bridge. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

BOOK A WALK

The Whanganui Summer Programme 2022 of bus trips, guided walks and talks kicks off next week so why not take a look at

. On Wednesday the group are off to Palmerston North to see, among other things, the He Ara Kotahi bridge.