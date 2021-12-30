Desert Road now clear after truck broke down

Delays are expected for most of Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Desert Rd is now clear after a truck broke down and blocked the southbound lane earlier this morning.

The truck broke down in the southbound lane 13km north of Waiouru shortly before 4am on Friday morning, halfway between Waiouru and the Three Sisters.

The southbound lane was blocked and traffic management was in place.

"The southbound lane on the Desert Road, SH 1 has re-opened following an earlier blockage," police said.

"Police would like to thank motorists for their patience."