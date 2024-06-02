The Carrot Carnival committee members and event planners were overwhelmed by the event's success.

New Zealand’s carrot capital celebrated 40 years of the town’s giant vegetable, with thousands turning out for a carnival on Saturday.

Fresh Direct Carrot Carnival event co-ordinator Emma Young said Ohakune, at the southern end of Tongariro National Park, had many ways to celebrate the giant carrot’s 40th birthday at the carnival.

“We had a large birthday cake baked by Helen Robinson and the crew and crowd erupted into song and wished the carrot a happy birthday,” Young said.

“We also had a large history board with souvenir-issued newspapers from 1984, photos and stories from the time. One of the souvenirs was a letter from ANZ Bank who created and then gifted the carrot to our town following a TV advert they did.”

The landmark giant carrot sculpture is on Rangataua Rd.

The Growers' Games is Carrot Carnival event co-ordinator Emma Young's favourite activity.

Young, who took over the co-ordinator’s role in 2020, said the carnival celebrated Ohakune’s local commercial growers. While the town was best known for carrots, it was not the only produce grown there.

“In Ohakune we grow carrots, potatoes, parsnips, brussels sprouts, swedes, cauliflower, beetroot, broccoli, silverbeet and cabbage.”

She said there was never a dull moment for the more than 8000 people who attended the carnival.

The birthday cake was made and gifted by Helen Robinson. Photo / Jess Moody

“From the get-go, it was jam-packed full of exciting things to do and see. My highlight was watching the guests enjoy the day and make magic memories, and my overall favourite activity will always be the Growers’ Games. It was electric.”

She said the continued success of the carnival was thanks to the generosity of volunteers and sponsors.

“I would like to thank my team of volunteers and all my wonderful generous sponsors, This carnival is 100 per cent volunteer-run and funded by generous donations and sponsors.”

An overhead view taken by a drone of the Carrot Carnival in Ohakune Junction.











