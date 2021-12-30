Whanganui set to welcome in 2022 under orange setting of traffic light framework

New Year parties are on for Friday night, as Whanganui moves into the orange setting of the traffic light system in time for 2022. Photo / NZME

New Year parties are on for Friday night, as Whanganui moves into the orange setting of the traffic light system in time for 2022. Photo / NZME

Whanganui residents will tonight be able to bring in the new year with fewer Covid-19 restrictions, as the region moves from the red setting of the traffic light framework to orange.

The Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei Districts officially moved into orange at 11.59pm last night, relaxing restrictions for those who are double vaccinated.

Under orange, there are no longer caps for hospitality venues operating with vaccine passes. Patrons also no longer have to remain seated, allowing Whanganui's nightlife to return for the first time since August.

Masks remain compulsory in almost all indoor settings, including retail and transport, as well as hospitality while you are not eating or drinking.

For hospitality businesses choosing not to use vaccine passes, restrictions remain much the same as they were in red, permitting take-away service only and no dine-in.

As under red, retail businesses are not required to check vaccine passes, but social distancing and gathering limits must be adhered to.

For private gatherings in your own home, if you are checking vaccine passes, there is no limit. If you are not checking passes, gatherings are limited to 50 people.

In Whanganui, the move to orange in time for New Year's Eve will see a number of events take place locally to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

Frank Bar and Eatery is celebrating with its Block Party, with six DJs performing across three stages at the Ridgway St establishment.

Some smaller establishments are putting on New Year's celebrations too, such as the St Johns Club with a performance from band Flashback, and Barracks Sports Bar with band The Replicants taking to the stage.

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis said the move into orange represented another step in the strategy to live with Covid, aided by a high vaccination rate and a relatively low number of cases.

Lewis said there was a feeling in the community that people were sick of talking about the pandemic, but it was important even in orange to ensure people were conscious of the risk and were following the rules.

"It's a really tough one, because we might not want to talk about Covid, it's not done with us by a long shot.

"Orange is a step forward, but it's important people stick to the guidance."