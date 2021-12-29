Two Whanganui Lotto players scoop windfall

Two local Lotto players scooped major prizes on Wednesday night's draw. Photo / NZME

Two local Lotto players are walking away with a big new year windfall after taking out two large prizes during Wednesday night's draw.

The two players, one who purchased a ticket in Whanganui and another who lives in the region but purchased their ticket online, top off what has been a relatively successful year for Whanganui lotto players.

The first player, who purchased their ticket from Whanganui's Aramoho Lotto and Mags, scooped a $14,805 prize after winning second division on Wednesday.

A second player based somewhere in the Manawatū/Whanganui region took home an even bigger prize of $33,417 after winning Powerball second division from their ticket purchased on MyLotto.

The players join 17 others across the country celebrating a second division win after last nights draw, alongside an Auckland player who scooped $17.2 million.

The Whanganui region has seen a number of big Lotto wins over 2021.

In September, two local players got lucky with an $18,059 second division win, while just a week earlier, a New World Whanganui shopper who purchased a ticket won $250,000.

In October, a visitor to Whanganui who purchased their ticket from Countdown Victoria Ave won $1 million - the district's biggest win of the year.