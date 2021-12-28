Whanganui's Kauarapaoa Rd washed out again after heavy rain

Whanganui's Kauarapaoa Rd was washed out on Tuesday after heavy rain. Photo / Whanganui District Council

Whanganui's Kauarapaoa Rd was washed out on Tuesday after heavy rain. Photo / Whanganui District Council

A section of Kauarapaoa Rd near Whanganui has been washed out, just days after the Whanganui District Council reclaimed the road after a previous washout.

The Whanganui District Council said in a statement late on Tuesday night the road was closed until further notice due to the wash out, with the road not expected to open "for some time".

The washout is about 14km from Aramoho Cemetery, near the end of Papaiti Rd where Kauarapaoa Rd starts.

Heavy rain fell across the Whanganui region on Tuesday, with areas upriver receiving more of a deluge than the rest of the region.

The washout occurred near the exact same place that another washout occurred last week after a similar spell of heavy rain.

After the council reclaimed the road, it was opened to motorists again on December 23rd, in time for Christmas.

Restoring the road to usual conditions was expected to take many weeks, Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes told the Chronicle on Friday.

Residents are advised to use Rangitatau East Road to access the area, although there are some diversions in place.