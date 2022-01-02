Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Washout limits access for residents, businesses on rural Whanganui road

4 minutes to read
A permanent fix for the Mangaiti Stream washout is going to take some time, Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes says. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Laurel Stowell
By
Reporter

A second washout on Kauarapaoa Rd worries Whanganui resident Sid Soulsby because it will limit access for trucks moving logs off his property, Wairangi Station.

The road was closed by a washout the week before

