One of the slips between 15km and 17km from the cemetery roading crews will continue to repair. Photo / Supplied

Kauarapaoa Rd will reopen to all traffic including logging trucks on Tuesday, but it is still vulnerable to another washout.

The Whanganui District Council says temporary work has been done to reinstate a slight detour on the road after it was washed out in the Mangaiti Stream on December 28.

The first storm event damaged a culvert 14km from Aramoho Cemetery, the council said.

"This is urgent restoration work to restore the lifeline link and is not a resilient long-term solution," the council said in a statement.

"The road is vulnerable to damage from another large storm event."

Roading crews will continue to clear a number of slips and reinstate culverts between 15km and 17km from the cemetery and other clean-up work will be done.

Permanent long-term solutions to fix the damaged culvert are being investigated and costed, including consenting requirements and funding options.