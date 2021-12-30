Whanganui Summer Programme bravely forges ahead

The Whanganui Summer Programme 2022 will visit Wildbase Recovery at The Victoria Esplanade in Palmerston North on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Trustees who have run a programme of summer outings and amusements in Whanganui for more than 30 years are vowing to continue - despite Covid-19 disruptions.

Early booking for the Whanganui Summer Programme outings between January 5 and 31 were sluggish this year.

"I think there's Covid hesitancy," spokesman Dave Scoullar said.

"I think people are a little wary about booking ahead for something when they're not quite sure how things are going to pan out."

The programme will stick to all the Covid rules as they apply in the orange setting or if Omicron makes changes. Vaccine passes will be required for all participants over 12 years and three months, but not for younger ones.

Masks will be worn on buses, and in the Davis Lecture Theatre during the programme's three evening talks.

There is still room on almost all trips, however some have very low numbers and will lose money.

Trustees were considering cancelling them, but decided to go ahead despite that.

"We wish to keep faith with the programme's loyal supporters at a time when many other Whanganui events planned for the summer won't take place," Scoullar said.

Covid has already had an impact, with two trips cancelled. KiwiRail pulled the plug on the Raurimu Spiral train trip and Quaker Acres has withdrawn from offering its tour.

The popular Kauarapaoa Valley trip can't go ahead because recent rain has made that road impassable for buses.

Trustees are now hoping for a surge in bookings, and Scoullar said the programme offers "a bit of normality" and a chance to explore the region.

• Trips can be booked online at whanganuisummerprogram.weebly.com or at the Whanganui i-Site.