Whanganui Summer Programme: Activities for January 26-31

The trip Up the Waitōtara Valley on Wednesday, January 27, includes a visit to the Ngamatapouri Hall. Photo / File

The Whanganui Summer Programme offers options to explore the wider region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site Visitor Centre, 31 Taupō Quay - phone 06 349 0508 or 0800 926 426. The programme finishes on January 31.

Tuesday, January 26 - Museum Gallery Tour - A Whanganui Story

Steps to access venue. Gallery tour focusing on the social history of the town of Whanganui, led by senior curator Libby Sharpe. Time: 11am–noon. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the museum.

Tuesday, January 26 - Evening Talk: The Real Cuba

Steps to access venue, wheelchair access available on request. Whanganui tour leader Bev Stuart takes us to vibrant and exciting Cuba, a country she knows well through numerous visits. Using images and dialogue she will introduce us to the real Cuba, beyond the tourists' traps. Time: 7.30pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $5; child free. No booking necessary but numbers are limited to 200 attendees.

Wednesday, January 27 - Up the Waitōtara Valley

Short walks only. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. The life, times, history and yarns of the Waitōtara Valley continue to be a popular drawcard. Stops on this fascinating journey up this long no-exit road include the Ngāmatapōuri Hall, St Hilda in the Wood Church and the Larsen farm at the top of the valley. The trip ends with refreshments at the Waitōtara pub or store. Depart 9am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $26; child $14.

Wednesday, January 27 - Collection tour at the Museum

Steps to access venue. Collection tour led by collection expert Kathy Greensides. Time: 11am–noon. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the museum.

Thursday, January 28 - Whangamōmona

Short walks only. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Lunch can be purchased at the Whangamōmona Hotel – please inform the i-Site in advance. Back by popular demand, we return along the scenic Forgotten World Highway to a once-busy frontier town that has become a tourist destination. Lunch at Whangamōmona with time to explore this historic village. Our guide is Jim Gilmour, who lived in the area for many years. Depart 8am; return about 7.30pm. Adult $41; child $25.

Friday, January 29 - Rangitīkei Heritage Houses

Short walks only. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Accompanied by Rangītikei historian John Vickers, visit our favourite heritage houses in the Rangitīkei - Rangiātea, Maungaraupi and Merchiston. We will be shown through the house interiors, with historical backgrounds provided by John and current owners. Depart 9.30am; return about 4.30pm. Adult $65; child $25.

Saturday, January 30 - Whitecliffs Boulders

4km walk, uneven terrain and steep in parts; fitness essential. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear, swimwear if desired. BYO lunch, snacks, plenty to drink. A magical, eerie goblin forest full of spherical geological concretions preserved on private land beside the scenic Rangitīkei River. Many boulders are seemingly struck asunder by blows from giant fists; the resulting crevices picturesquely colonised by trees and creeping roots. Depart 9am; return about 4pm. Adult $46; child $20.

Sunday, January 31 - Heads Road Cemetery

Two-hour walk. Sturdy footwear, rain gear. BYO snacks, drinks. Take a walking tour of New Zealand's oldest 'original' cemetery. Historian Kyle Dalton leads a fascinating tour looking at the long and intimate history behind our regionally and nationally significant historic places in the reserve. The walk itself is very easy and will suit people of all ages. Depart 2pm from Guyton St entrance. Adult $5; child free.

For the full Whanganui Summer Programme, go to http://whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz/heritage-resources/whanganui-summer-programme