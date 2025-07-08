Steve and Carol Tait have lost a combined total of more than 55kg through the Sport Whanganui-led Fit for Surgery programme which will be no longer funded. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has ended its funding contract with the Sport Whanganui-led Fit for Surgery programme.
Fit for Surgery helped patients who needed to lose weight before knee and hip surgeries.
Health NZ’s group director of operations Katherine Fraser-Chapple said a referral pathway was now inplace where general practitioners and primary care referrers could refer patients directly to Health NZ.
Fraser-Chapple said Fit for Surgery service clients had been invited for an assessment at Whanganui Hospital to determine their next steps.
“If they require a referral to a service that has not already been made, such as Dietetics, this will be done,” she said.