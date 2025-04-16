“What do they expect us to do when it closes down? Are they waiting for all us oldies to croak it? That’s what it feels like, they just don’t care any more,” she said.
“I’m going to be scared that I’ll put it all back on again. As much as you try not to, you haven’t got that person there that you can explain how you feel to - I don’t know what I’m going to do if it closes.
“I’m going to be lost without it - a lot of people are going to be lost if they can’t keep it going.”
Denise was disappointed with Health NZ’s decision to cut the funding and said it was a contradictory situation.
“I’m annoyed. The Government is telling people that they have to lose weight to get the surgery. Well, how the hell are people meant to lose weight if they take away things to help them?” Denise said.
“They can see that the programme is an award-winning one and they can see the amount of people that they’ve had through.