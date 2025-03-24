Sport Whanganui chief executive Tania King was disappointed the programme would no longer be funded after demonstrating “tremendous success”.

“We have been strongly advocating for the continuation of the programme for several months now.

“It is incredibly disappointing that Te Whatu Ora Whanganui is choosing to no longer fund the programme in its current format, when Fit for Surgery is seen as a groundbreaking example among hospitals across the country, with many wanting to set up a similar programme for their patients.”

Health NZ Whanganui region group director of operations Katherine Fraser-Chapple said they appreciated the work done with the Fit for Surgery programme and were evaluating another potential service.

“Health NZ remains committed to the objectives of the programme, which is optimising patients’ fitness for surgery.

“We have extended the contract until the end of this financial year (June 30, 2025), giving us time to consider how best to invest in this type of service for the future.

“Health NZ is committed to evaluating what type of service will best meet the needs of our community and ensure patients are fit for surgery.”

Fraser-Chapple said Health NZ would inform the community when more information was available.

King said Sport Whanganui was “devastated” to lose the programme’s navigator Ceinwen Pa’a.

“Ceinwen’s skills as a registered nurse and calm, supportive demeanour make her a fabulous fit for this role and we know how much her patients appreciate her dedication and commitment to their wellbeing,” she said.

“It is also extremely disappointing news for our existing patients, many of whom are very close to reaching their goals to be referred for surgery.”

King said 116 people had been referred for surgery since the programme began in 2018, with another 30 patients progressing to a point where they had opted not to have surgery, saving the health system an estimated $900,000.

“Clients might spend six to 12 months or more working with other services and modifying their lifestyle to reach their goal,” Sport Whanganui said.

“Once goals are met, clients are referred for an orthopaedic assessment and other screening procedures at the hospital services in preparation for surgery.

“Weight loss improves a patient’s ability to tolerate the physiological stress of a surgical process and anaesthetic requirements and reduces the likelihood of adverse events in the aftermath of the surgery.

“Pre-surgical weight loss also impacts hospital staff stress levels, by enhancing patient safety in the perioperative period potentially reducing exposure to heavy lifting and the risk of associated injury.”

Sport Whanganui was contacting all existing patients, GPs and other referrers to inform them the programme was ending.

“As there is currently no confirmation from Te Whatu Ora of a plan for continuation of care for existing patients, they are being advised to contact their GP directly or reach out to Te Whatu Ora Whanganui with any inquiries.”