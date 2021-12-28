Power back on for almost all Marton households

According to Powerco, 1255 customers in Marton lost power shortly after 1pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Over 100 homes are still without power in Marton due to an outage this afternoon.

Initially, 1255 customers were affected by the outage caused by sparking lines on Whanganui Road.

Eighty-six customers were reconnected at 2:30pm, with a further 1,054 customers connected as of 2:50pm.

The remaining 115 customers should be reconnected just after 5pm.

A Powerco spokesperson said sparking power lines are not uncommon, particularly after long spells of dry weather which can cause dust to build up and spark.

Powerco encourages members of the public to notify the company immediately regarding anything they see on its network that they are concerned about by calling the emergency line on 0800 27 27 27.

Powerco said it thanked customers for their patience.