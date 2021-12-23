Car crash in Whanganui, person critically injured

One person is in a critical condition and another in a moderate condition after a car crash in Whanganui last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Mosston Rd and Hinau St just after 7pm on Thursday.

One car had rolled and another had left the road and ended up in a nearby paddock.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police and St John responded to the incident.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

St John sent two ambulance crews to the incident and took two people to Whanganui Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in a moderate condition.