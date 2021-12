Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Great North Rd just before midnight. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police say a car fire that was found on Sunday night is being treated as suspicious.

Inquiries are being made into the car fire that occurred on Great North Rd on Sunday just before midnight.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident.

Fire and Emergency extinguished the car fire, before leaving it with police.

A police spokesperson said they were making inquiries, including whether the vehicle was stolen.