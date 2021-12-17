Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Former All Black Glen Osborne returns to his roots as community constable in Waverley, South Taranaki

7 minutes to read
Glen Osborne has been in his new role for the past seven months. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Former All Black Glen Osborne's new role as community constable in Waverley has taken him back to his roots.

Mike Tweed visits him in the South Taranaki town.

Waverley holds particular significance to Glen Osborne.

