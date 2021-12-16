Whanganui set for calmer weather following deluge

The dominant wind direction would be west to northwest going into the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Calmer weather is on the way for Whanganui after a chaotic few days earlier this week.

Metservice meteorologist Peter Little said there would still be the odd shower on Thursday and Friday but things were improving.

"[On Friday] you've still got westerlies which will bring cloudy skies and the odd shower."

A ridge of high pressure moving north over New Zealand would lead to showers drying out, Little said.

"Could be breezy for a time [on Friday] then the winds are easing on Saturday and Sunday.

"Best day wind-wise looks it will be Sunday."



Temperatures would be in the early 20C range, Little said, with overnight expected to be around 13C.

"Ideal for sleeping," Little said.