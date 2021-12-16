Cricket: Marist take on Wairarapa side for Coastal Challenge two-day semifinal

Marist head to Masterton on the weekend for the Coastal Challenge two-day semifinal. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Marist head to Masterton on the weekend for the Coastal Challenge two-day semifinal. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Wanganui Vet Services Marist have a big weekend planned as they head to Masterton on Saturday.

They will take on Wairarapa's United CC in the semifinal round of the Coastal Challenge two-day competition.

The first day of competition had been intended for December 2, but Marist arranged with United and Cricket Wanganui to stay the night in Masterton for a full weekend.

Weather is forecast to be a little dicey for Saturday, but improving for Sunday.

For the Riverview Wanganui representative players in the Marist lineup – John McIlraith, Mark Fraser, Fraser Kinnerley and the O'Learys (Shaun, Hadleigh and Connor) – it is a chance to run back last weekend's disappointing Furlong Cup fixture.

Facing Wairarapa on the same Queen Elizabeth Park pitch as this weekend, Wanganui had the home side under pressure at 29-2 last Saturday, but then dropped catches helped them to reach 343, with play rained out the following day.

Marist's opening batsman Chris Stewart dislocated his shoulder in that game.

The visitors made the semifinal by virtue of a first-innings points win over Property Brokers United in the Whanganui derby on November 6 and 20, while United CC got through courtesy of a two-wicket thriller against Burger King Red Star in a one-innings match.

The other scheduled semifinal is a Horowhenua-Kāpiti derby, as Kāpiti Old Boys take on Levin Old Boys in a rematch of the Coastal Challenge Twenty20 final, won by Levin at Donnelly Park.

The P2 40 resumes with games at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park and Whanganui Collegiate.

Unbeaten Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI, who lead the competition with three wins, take on the Kaitoke Knight Riders.

A crucial game will be Wanganui Renegades hosting Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens in the match between third and fourth on the points table.

Games start at 12.30pm.

Draw for December 18, P2 40

Wanganui Renegades CC v Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens

Tech Old Boys v Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Kaitoke Knight Riders v Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI

Marist Bs v United 3rds

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black v Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue