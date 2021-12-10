Cricket: Ben Smith returns for Wanganui's penultimate Furlong Cup game

Ben Smith returns to the Riverview Motel Wanganui side this weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The only change to Riverview Motel Wanganui's line-up for their penultimate Furlong Cup game on Saturday could be a significant one.

Ben Smith, who has been on paternity leave so far this 2021-22 season, returns to the side for the trip to Masterton to meet The Post Office Wairarapa at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Palmerston North-based player-of-origin Levi Woolston steps out, but the rest of the line-up remains the same as the side that managed to bat out the second day against The Good Home Taranaki at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park a fortnight ago.

A veteran of 63 first-class games and 132 list A matches for the Central Districts Stags, Smith owns the records for the highest innings and largest partnership for Wanganui in minor association cricket.

He scored a magnificent 240 not out in a day's play against Taranaki at Tasman Tanning Park in January 2020, as part of an unbeaten stand of 338 with Akash Gill.

Smith's halcyon summer for the Stags was 2015-16 when he scored 917 runs, the third-highest tally for a single season in Central Districts history behind ICC Hall of Fame member Martin Crowe (1348 runs) and another Ben Smith (939), an English import.

As well as batting, Smith adds a viable spin bowling option with his right arm off-breaks, joining Hadleigh O'Leary who, as a part-timer, had to send down a lot of overs against Taranaki, as did workhorse pace bowler Connor O'Leary.

But it will be in the batting stakes, specifically Wanganui's first innings, where Smith could prove vital, although the question will remain if he has the proverbial "eye-in" after taking his sabbatical.

Should he be able to stick in for an anchor innings, it would allow Wanganui's young batsmen like Shaun O'Leary, Carter Hobbs and William Hocquard to bat around him in partnership, while also putting fellow stalwarts Chris Stewart, Mark Fraser and John McIlraith in a firmer position to succeed.

Like Wanganui, Wairarapa's form has been patchy so far this summer.

A first-innings points loss to Subway Manawatū at home was followed by their away game against Taranaki being rained out.

Two weeks ago, they travelled to Napier's Nelson Park to face heavyweights Pay Excellence Hawke's Bay, who picked up a big innings and 133-run victory.

Wairarapa's Jared Van Deventer is his team's leading run scorer with 80 runs from four innings, while Stefan Hook (8) and Sean Wakelin (7) are the leading wicket-takers.

The two-day game starts at 10.30am on Saturday.

The Wanganui team is Chris Sharrock (captain), Will Hocquard, Chris Stewart, Mark Fraser, Shaun O'Leary, Ben Smith, Carter Hobbs, John McIlraith, Hadleigh O'Leary, Fraser Kinnerley, John Beale and Connor O'Leary.

The two leading Wanganui United sides could secure their spots on top of their respective pools with victories in the penultimate round of the Rep Weekend Pro 40 on Saturday.

Property Brokers United meets Tech Old Boys at Tasman Tanning Park in the Pool 2 derby, while Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI take on the winless Wanganui Vet Services Marist in Pool 1.

Having received a default win for the weekend, Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens need Marist to secure the upset to stay in contention when the last round is played on January 15.

Likewise, on their bye weekend, Wanganui Renegades need Tech to do them the favour against United 1st XI to keep hope alive of topping their pool.

Draw for December 11

Pool 1

Wanganui Vet Services Marist vs Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens bt Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black by default

Bye: Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Pool 2

Property Brokers United 1st XI vs Tech Old Boys

Wanganui United 3rds bt Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue by default

Bye: Wanganui Renegades