MetService has put strong wind warnings and watches in place for Whanganui, Taihape and South Taranaki. Photo / NZME

A weather system moving down from the north is bringing a wet and windy Friday to Whanganui with strong wind watches and warnings through Whanganui, Taihape and South Taranaki.

From noon until midnight on Friday, July 11, Whanganui and Taihape are under a strong wind watch with a moderate chance of it becoming an orange warning.

The wind may be at warning level in some places, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said, but it was not expected to be frequent or widespread enough to upgrade the watch.

“There’s going to be some strong winds around through Friday,” he said.

“It just doesn’t look quite strong enough to reach those thresholds.”