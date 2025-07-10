Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said he was disheartened by the 6-4 decision against forming a four-council joint water services entity.
Ruapehu councillors have voted down a recommendation to join a multi-council water body that officials estimate would save their community $40 million.
Instead, they are opting to partner with only Whanganui District Council, which has yet to decide on its approach to future water services.
The decision comes despite staffadvice that amalgamating water services with Palmerston North, Horowhenua and Rangitīkei councils could deliver a projected $38.7m savings for Ruapehu in the first seven years.
Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley warned councillors they were risking “losing all options” and needed a backup plan.
Under the Government’s water sector reforms, councils have until September to decide on future water delivery plans, with many eyeing aggregated models.
Sniping and criticism
Ruapehu’s vote came at the end of a fractious four-hour meeting in Taumarunui on Wednesday.
In favour of the four-council model were Kirton, Robyn Gram, Brenda Ralph and Janelle Hinch. Against were Viv Hoeta, Lyn Neeson, Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase, Korty Wilson, Channey Iwikau and Rabbit Nottage.
The meeting was marked by interjections, sniping at the mayor and chief executive, and criticism of a council officer for offering his opinion in response to councillors’ questions.
It ended in chaos when councillors realised they had no alternative plan if Whanganui rejected the two-council partnership.
A rash of new motions followed, with some councillors continuing to oppose a backup option to join Palmerston North, Horowhenua and Rangitīkei.
The council had already decided against a standalone entity because it would be unaffordable.
’Total stalemate’
Chief executive Manley cautioned councillors that, if Whanganui rejected the two-council model and councillors continued to oppose a larger multi-council grouping as a backup, “we will have lost all options”.
“If this [motion] is lost … you will be putting yourselves in a total stalemate. If we can’t stand alone, can’t join Whanganui and can’t join the bigger option, we are out of options.”
A motion cobbled together to follow Whanganui if it decided to join the larger grouping (forming a five-council model) was eventually left on the table rather than being put to the vote.
Deputy Mayor Hoeta said she was certain Whanganui would agree to partner with Ruapehu. She was against the four-council solution because of her connection to Te Awa Tupua (the Whanganui River catchment).
Two other councillors abstained from voting on new motions, saying they wanted to wait to see what Whanganui would do.
Neeson said she preferred the two-council option because of strong relationships already forged with Whanganui.
Hadley-Chase said she was against profit over people. “Bigger is only better for profits and corporations.”
’Small is beautiful’
Nottage said he saw no advantage in anything bigger than a two-council model.
In the first year, the difference between the two-council and four-council models was $4m, with savings of $14.5m across the first three years of a new entity, and $38.7m across the first seven years through till the end of the Long-Term Plan (LTP), Livingstone said.
“The five-council model … would see costs in 2027 of $1488 per water connection,” Livingstone said.
“The four-council model is 8% more expensive ($123 increase) in the first year, while the two-council model is 67% more expensive ($996 increase), with standalone being nearly three times as expensive ($2589 increase). For context, the LTP projected costs in year 4 of $2290 per connection.”
