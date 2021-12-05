Whanganui cricket: Tech keeps pace with United 2nd XI

Photo from the Furlong Cup match between Taranaki and Riverview Motel Wanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Tech Old Boys have moved up into second place on the P2 40 table after a 10-man batting lineup helped secure a 54 run win over Wanganui Renegades on Saturday.

Despite one wicket less, Tech batted into the 37th over to raise a competitive 157-9 all out, anchored by 50 from Deek Reuters at the top of the order.

Pace bowlers Adam Heap and Matt Deighton both got a brace of wickets for Renegades at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park.

After his schoolboy umpiring commitments in the morning, Jordan Healy was able to rejoin Tech for the second innings, and picked up 3-29 as Renegades were bowled out for 103.

Adam Tipper, Reagan McRae and Charlie Meredith got two wickets each.

Wicket Warriors Whanganui won a low scoring game with Kaitoke at the park, helped by off-spinner Babu Sebastian taking an outstanding 6-17.

Marist B were helped by a couple of their club's A team players being available, as they held on for an eight run win over Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens at Centennial Park.

Tim O'Leary scored a half century out of Marist's 183, while Sachin Sabarish, Zak O'Keefe and Kane Watikin each took two wickets during the run chase.