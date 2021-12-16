Whanganui's Splash Centre fully open with vaccination certificates required on entry

The Splash Centre is open fully, with vaccination passports needed on entry. Photo / Mike Tweed

The Splash Centre is open fully, with vaccination passports needed on entry. Photo / Mike Tweed

The Splash Centre swimming complex no longer requires users of the facility to book in.

The centre has been operating in a limited capacity since Whanganui moved to Covid-19 alert level 2 in September, with bookings required to use the pools and other services.

However, users and spectators are now required to show their Covid-19 vaccination certificate on entry.

Failure to show this will result in people not being able to use the Splash Centre, manager Dave Campbell said.

All facilities, including the hydroslide, fitness centre, sauna and steam room, will be fully open.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said no specific date had been marked for the opening of Whanganui East outdoor pool.

The opening date is weather dependent, with a date in January looking likely.