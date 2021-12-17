Covid-19 Delta outbreak: The Warehouse in Hāwera the latest nearby location of interest

Whanganui's Windermere Berry Farm has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / NZME

The Warehouse in Hāwera has been added as the latest location of interest and there have been no new Whanganui locations added since yesterday.

A Covid-19 infected person was at The Warehouse in Hāwera on Saturday, December 11 between 3:00pm and 3:45pm.

Yesterday the ministry announced the Windermere Farms Cafe, known for its ice creams and berry picking, was visited by a positive Covid-19 case.

That happened on Saturday December 11 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

The Plaza in Palmerston North has also been added as a location of interest - between 11:15am and 11:30am on Saturday 11 December.

The Kmart in that shopping mall was also visited between 11:30am and 12:30pm on the same day.

Anyone who visited the above businesses during the hours listed is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 over the next ten days and seek a test if they develop symptoms.