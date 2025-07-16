Advertisement
Athletics Insight: London Athletics Meet draws 60,000 fans amid packed UK sports month

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Zoe Hobbs, pictured after her 100m NZ record performance in Ostrava, will miss the London meet as she is back home preparing for the world championships in Tokyo. Photo / James Rhodes, Athletics NZ

This weekend’s sold-out Novuna London Athletics Meet — the world’s biggest one-day athletics event — is the 11th meeting of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League.

The series, which will pay out a record total of US$9.24 million ($15.5m) in prize money, comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global

