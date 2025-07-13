Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘A win-win’: PF Olsen gifts 100kg of venison to Whanganui City Mission

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui City Mission manager Dr Antony Nobbs (centre) accepts 100kg of venison gifted by Scott McIntosh (left) and Leigh Christensen of forestry company PF Olsen. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui City Mission manager Dr Antony Nobbs (centre) accepts 100kg of venison gifted by Scott McIntosh (left) and Leigh Christensen of forestry company PF Olsen. Photo / Olivia Reid

Forestry company PF Olsen has gifted 100kg of venison to Whanganui’s City Mission, an action that gave free pest control to clients and will provide food to people in need.

Lower North Island territory manager Leigh Christensen said the company had been encouraging each territory to give back to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle