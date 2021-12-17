Ruapehu businesses not complying with Covid 19 rules will be referred to police, council says

Ruapehu District Council CEO Clive Manley is receiving complaints about non-complying businesses. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu businesses that aren't complying with Covid-19 rules under the traffic light system will be referred to police, Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley says.

Police will undertake to educate and inform the business owners but could resort to prosecution if Covid-19 restrictions are not followed.

The council says it has been receiving regular complaints about a small number of businesses not following the rules. It has met with police and agreed to refer complaints to them.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said it was clear the vast majority of people supported the Covid-19 health response and the requirements that go with it.

"In small communities like ours thumbing your nose at things the majority of people think are a reasonable thing to do given the circumstances is probably not good long-term business strategy."

Operating rules under the traffic light system have been confusing for some business owners, he said, and they can ring the council's regulatory team for advice.