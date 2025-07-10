Carol Loader said the company did “a bit of everything”, including driveways, new house pads, retaining walls, concrete work, excavation, drainage and traffic management.

The company is part of three employment and training initiatives that aim to help Māori and Pasifika into jobs.

“Grounded Company is not just a civil construction company, it’s also a social enterprise,” Loader said.

“We work alongside the Port Employment Precinct (PEP), Whanganui District Council, Whanganui District Employment Training Trust [WDETT] and the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs to design and deliver bespoke training pathways that help rangatahi Māori and Pasifika break through barriers and step confidently into the workforce.”

One of the programmes provides training for the wheels, tracks and rollers licence endorsement.

“We did 15 hours per person on the excavator, a bobcat and a roller, which kind of puts them ahead of other people who don’t have a lot of experience when going for jobs in civil construction,” Loader said.

“We take on a Māori or Pasifika apprentice each year and we train them as well.”

The WDETT Fast Track Overdrive programme was “really successful”.

“Nearly all students from our most recent intake have already transitioned into employment. For many, this is more than a job. It’s a spark of belief. A restored sense of potential,” she said.

“We’re giving employment opportunities and training to the community.”

Grounded Company HQ hoped to continue the training programmes, but funding was not confirmed.

“Unfortunately, the funding has finished and, with this new Government taking the funding for everything, everywhere, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, whether it’s something that can continue or not,” Loader said.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe was trying to secure more funding through the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs.

As well as the Supreme Award, Grounded Company HQ won the Trades and Construction Award and was nominated for the X-Factor Award.

“Winning the Supreme Award was a surprise – we were up against magnificent Māori enterprises that do so much for the community. We are very privileged to be honoured with such a prestigious award,” Loader said.

“These acknowledgements mean a great deal to us – not just as a business, but as a whānau. They affirm the work we’re doing on the ground, in our community and within ourselves."

More than 250 people attended the award ceremony with the theme “Toitū Te Tiriti – Upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi in Business".

“Our businesses stand not only as economic drivers but as expressions of mana, whakapapa and the enduring promises of Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Potaka said.

“Tonight, we celebrate those who are building a future grounded in identity, equity and opportunity for all.”

Finalists were recognised across sectors including trades and construction, tourism and hospitality, professional services, innovation and emerging leaders, with each finalist demonstrating a commitment to excellence, whānau and kaupapa Māori values.

“We are proud to be part of a wider movement of Māori enterprise – building futures, breaking cycles and staying grounded in purpose, every step of the way," Loader said.

“We give heartfelt thanks to Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards whānau for celebrating our mahi and recognising our impact, Amotai Supplier Diversity Aotearoa for connecting us with opportunities and networks to grow, and Tuia Connect (Te Ahu Teki) for encouraging us to stand tall and have the confidence to show up as a Māori business, unapologetically."

Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards 2025 winners

Trade and Construction Services: Grounded Company HQ

Tourism and Hospitality Services: Mint Cafe & Bar

Professional Services: Auraki Group

Retail and Production Services: Awhi Mai Creations

Outstanding Service to the Community Award: Te Hoata – Ngā Waihua o Paerangi

Environmental Excellence Award: Mouri Tūroa – Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui

Māori Rising Star – Best Emerging Māori Enterprise Award: The Zone

X-Factor Award: Kaitiaki Guides

Westpac Supreme Award: Grounded Company HQ

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.