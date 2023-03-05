Ron Armstrong will work with school leavers to provide them with employment opportunities. Photo/ Karen Hughes

Whanganui District Employment Training Trust (WDETT) has appointed a new employment facilitator to connect school leavers with local businesses.

Ron Armstrong will work for 100 per cent SWEET, a free service developed by WDETT to match the skills and training needs of employers, with the potential of local people.

Ron is focused on linking with Whanganui schools to identify students that can be introduced to local businesses through industry visits, work experience or employment.

“With support from Whanganui and Partners and other sponsors, 100 per cent SWEET works to achieve the goal of 100 per cent of school leavers in Whanganui engaged in education, employment and training.”

Sally Ross, chief executive of WDETT, is pleased to bring Ron’s experience into the fold.

“Ron will be working as an industry connection and a work broker - facilitating work opportunities or work experience opportunities for school leavers seeking employment.”

Ron was born in Raetihi and lived at National Park until moving to Whanganui at age 9. He attended Carlton School, Rutherford Intermediate and Whanganui High School.

He worked at NZ Railways (now KiwiRail) in their commercial and transport logistics field, then in the marketing team as regional sales executive.

He also owned the Four Square store in Springvale for a few years during the 1980s, notably before major supermarkets had arrived in Whanganui. It was a time when the local superette was a community hub.

“I owned a Four Square, and I was in marketing with KiwiRail, so you meet businesses and you meet people. I suppose you could say my whole life has been about meeting people.”

Ron says seven years ago he joined Vision Manawatu, now Palmerston North’s Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA), as their transport industry consultant. He then worked with Talent Central, working with school leavers and the Work Ready portfolio, enabling school leavers to be better ready to transition into the workplace.

“You do have to get certain students work-ready. Attitude is the biggest thing, as is time management. It’s also about fairness from both sides. It’s about youth being work-ready, and industry being youth-ready.

“School leavers today are different to those in previous generations who were focused on pleasing the boss, and doing what the boss said. Now, young people question things more. It’s not wrong to question, but they have to know how to do it in a respectful way.”

He says he is ready to help school leavers into employment.

“When you can help kids get into employment, it’s pretty cool. There are also some less-fortunate kids that need extra support, and they are an even bigger reward when you get them placed into work. And there are some fantastic businesses that are very generous.”

In Whanganui, Ron will work with schools to identify students that are looking to leave school and find a business that suits what they want to do, or introduce them to a business that already has a staffing need.

He knows a lot of Whanganui businesses already, but aims to build up his portfolio even more.

“Ideally, the number of opportunities available would match the number of school leavers each year, so as leavers come out of school I could put them where they want to be straight away.”

He says his work is making contact and meeting people.

“This enables me to link students firstly with what they want to do, or take them around to businesses to show them what’s available. There are heaps of employment opportunities. It’s all about the young people, and just giving them a helping hand.

“Sometimes you can do the smallest of things that make the biggest of differences. That’s what it’s all about - just helping people along. Working with kids is great, and with businesses.”

Ron says he is impressed with how WDETT structure itself, how they act in the workplace, and what they are doing in Whanganui.

“They are very much in the community. Certainly with what I see here in Whanganui compared to other regions that I know, WDETT is doing a really good job. I’ve got no doubts about the future - it’s good to be working with them. And as long as you’ve got school leavers that you can place into jobs, this work will be successful.”