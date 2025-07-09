Gurney’s report to the committee said scoring thresholds may need to be revised to make risk profiles for venues more realistic.
“We can maybe bring a couple more criteria into that,” he told the committee.
“Things like economic vibrancy could be a consideration, because that was a key concern that came up in submissions [on the council’s alcohol policy] and we can talk more about the track record [of existing venues].”
He said the council would keep the risk framework, but the scoring was too harsh.
In his submission on the policy, General Distributors’ Paul Radich said the risk matrix was an overly simplistic tool for a process that had to be contextual and assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Papaiti Gin’s Adrian Rumney said he supported a risk weighting based on the deprivation index, but not for proximity to other licensed venues.
“A concentration of well-managed businesses is an important part of establishing a safe, diverse and vibrant hospitality sector in Whanganui,” his submission said.
“This risk-weighting penalises new licensees because of the issues caused or contributed to by poorly managed existing licensed premises.
“We believe greater enforcement of non-compliance is a far more effective tool in managing these risks.”
Under legislation, a licensing committee must regard a local alcohol policy when deciding whether to issue a licence, but does not have to follow it.
“With the scoring, what we have seen and heard through the submission process is that it makes the framework too much of a blunt instrument.”
The council’s local alcohol policy will be presented to the committee for adoption on August 5.
