Its award-winning Orchard Gin, which is crafted with pear, kawakawa, and a hint of nutmeg, was judged blind by a panel of respected international industry experts.

The awards attracted entries from more than 32 countries, making the recognition especially meaningful for this small-batch distillery.

Orchard Gin was born from local inspiration and made on-site using mostly locally grown and foraged ingredients.

It’s a celebration of doing things differently and a testament to the power of regional New Zealand craft.

Nikki Oesterle and Adrian Rumney are Papaiti Gin’s co-founders.

“When we moved here, we were surrounded by pear trees,” Oesterle said.

“We stood in the orchard and wondered what we’d do with it all.

“Now, less than four years later, we’re producing award-winning gin. It’s surreal.

“We make everything here,” Rumney said.

“We grow what we can, we forage a little, and we distil it all ourselves.

“There’s something really satisfying about that.

“This win confirms what we’ve believed from the beginning, that there’s strength in doing things your own way.”

Papaiti Gin founders Adrian Rumney and Nikki Oesterle. Photo / Mark Russell

Oesterle and Rumney left behind corporate careers to focus on the distillery full-time.

Since releasing their first bottles in 2022, Papaiti Gin has won awards for every gin in its lineup, quickly gaining national recognition and a loyal following.

Oesterle, who also serves on the board of Distilled Spirits Aotearoa (DSA), said the recognition was part of a broader shift in the industry.

The view over Papaiti Gin pear orchard towards the Whanganui River.

“Spirits in New Zealand are still finding their place on the world stage,” she said.

“We’re up against global brands with huge resources, but what we lack in scale, we make up for in originality and care.

“We want to show what’s possible when you stay small, stay curious, and make something that truly reflects where you are.”

From recipe development to redistillation, bottling, and labelling, they do it all themselves because they feel it’s the only way to make sure every bottle lives up to the story it’s meant to tell.

The Papaiti Gin team say they’re proud to represent Whanganui and Aotearoa on the world stage, and excited to keep sharing their story, one sip at a time.