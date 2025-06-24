Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui council’s new alcohol framework for premises met with scepticism by experts

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui's chief licensing inspector has suggested removing low-risk sites like table-service restaurants from the risk matrix. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui's chief licensing inspector has suggested removing low-risk sites like table-service restaurants from the risk matrix. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui District Council’s proposed alcohol policy could result in its own licences not being reissued, the chairman of the local licensing committee says.

If signed off, the policy will introduce a risk framework, or risk matrix, for all licence types.

Factors considered include deprivation and proximity to other venues and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle