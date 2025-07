Harlem, 4, was last seen on Somerset Rd in Springvale about 9am on Thursday.

Police are appealing for sightings of a child missing in Whanganui.

Four-year-old Harlem was last seen about 9am on Thursday, July 10, on Somerset Rd in Springvale.

He was wearing an orange hoodie, grey track pants and blue gumboots.

“Police and Harlem’s family are concerned for his well-being and would like to see him return home,” a police alert said.

Anyone who sees Harlem or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 111, using reference number P063121315.