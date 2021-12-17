Whanganui letters: Jane Winstone Village, tired politicians and smoking

Chris Luxon has shown where the hard work is happening, one reader writes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Monday, December 13, you published a picture of Jane Winstone Retirement Village with an accompanying story that implied there had been a complaint about staffing levels.

In fact, the source for your story was unnamed and did not imply it was our organisation, you used the first photo on file.

This story has caused a large degree of stress for our wonderful residents, their families and our hard working team at Jane Winstone.

We would appreciate it if you could clarify to your readers that we were not involved in any complaint about staffing levels.

We are incredibly proud of Jane Winstone village, and the work the team does to keep everyone safe and well looked after.

DAVID KING

Corporate Affairs Manager - Ryman Healthcare

Political rugby

Chris Luxon, during the final Parliament session for the year described the Government MPs as tired and worn out, while his team were fresh and ready to go.

What that indicates to me can be likened to a rugby game.

Those who have given their all come off a bit worn out, dirty and bruised.

Those that have side-stepped the tough grunt have hardly dirtied their white shorts, content to snipe from their protected positions away from the real action.

KEN CARVELL

Whanganui

Lessons from prohibition

On the news lately were further murmurings and proposed legal measures leading to the much lauded and idealised Smoke Free NZ 2025.

Apart from the very patronising views from those who want to take away the rights and responsibilities of free personal choice in this, one has to ask, how is it that the lessons from past prohibitions and the current one regarding marijuana, just aren't learned?

Does the Government want to put money in the hands of black market dealers and gangs regarding tobacco prohibition? Does it want to waste valuable police time enforcing the law on tobacco prohibition that it has in its sights?

Or does the whole campaign and propaganda contrary to tobacco have a more political aim, as I've mentioned before, to distract away from issues that actually matter and are far more apt to our country's wellbeing.

The beaming self satisfaction that often accompanies reference to 2025 belies the fact that is where the real and greater problems just begin, at a greater cost to the economy and the wellbeing of citizens.

PAUL BABER

Aramoho