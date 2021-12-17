Whanganui letters: Jane Winstone Village, tired politicians and smoking

Those who have given their all come off a bit worn out, dirty and bruised.
Those that have side-stepped the tough grunt have hardly dirtied their white shorts, content to snipe from their protected positions away from the real action.
KEN CARVELL Whanganui
Lessons from prohibition
On the news lately were further murmurings and proposed legal measures leading to the much lauded and idealised Smoke Free NZ 2025.
Apart from the very patronising views from those who want to take away the rights and responsibilities of free personal choice in this, one has to ask, how is it that the lessons from past prohibitions and the current one regarding marijuana, just aren't learned?
Does the Government want to put money in the hands of black market dealers and gangs regarding tobacco prohibition? Does it want to waste valuable police time enforcing the law on tobacco prohibition that it has in its sights?
Or does the whole campaign and propaganda contrary to tobacco have a more political aim, as I've mentioned before, to distract away from issues that actually matter and are far more apt to our country's wellbeing.
The beaming self satisfaction that often accompanies reference to 2025 belies the fact that is where the real and greater problems just begin, at a greater cost to the economy and the wellbeing of citizens.