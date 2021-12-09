Mt Ruapehu 'Locals' Weekend' to support Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Locals will get a discounted rate for the Sky Waka during Locals' Weekend at Mt Ruapehu on December 18-19. Photo / Marian Robertson

Locals will get a discounted rate for the Sky Waka during Locals' Weekend at Mt Ruapehu on December 18-19. Photo / Marian Robertson

Mt Ruapehu's summer season opening will be celebrated with a "Locals' Weekend".

On December 18-19 there will be discounted Sky Waka gondola sightseeing passes for locals, with half of the proceeds from the weekend going to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was founded in 1985 and has touched the lives of more than 5,000 patients since. It serves the Central Plateau and Lakes region across the Central North Island, providing 24-hour emergency service, 365 days a year. It is partially funded by a government contract but relies heavily on the generosity of the community to help fund the shortfall.

During winter, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter undertakes missions at Mt Ruapehu's two ski areas, performing medical evacuations when required, alongside its wider Central North Island rescue helicopter network. It also plays a critical role in partnering with Mt Ruapehu and other organisations, including the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation (RARO), on technical search and rescue missions within the Ruapehu area.

"The Mt Ruapehu team greatly appreciate the importance of life-saving equipment and intensive care paramedics reaching a patient without delay, and therefore how important the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is to the region," Whakapapa ski area manager Steve Manunui said.

"We hope locals come out in support of this fundraising effort for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, while also getting to experience the heights of our Sky Waka gondola and unique dining experiences."

The Mt Ruapehu summer season, which is open through to May 1, 2022, includes Sky Waka gondola sightseeing and dining at the Knoll Ridge Chalet. Walks, varying from 15 minutes to up to four hours, give guests the opportunity to explore the volcanic terrain on foot.

During Locals' Weekend, return Sky Waka gondola sightseeing passes will be $20 adult and $10 youth (5-17 years). A local is considered a resident anywhere within a 90-minute radius of the maunga, from Taupō down to Waiouru. Whanganui residents will also be eligible as locals.

The Sky Waka gondola runs 10am–4pm daily. The Pinnacles restaurant is open 11am-2pm daily.

Proof of address will be required to redeem the Locals' Weekend rate. Passes can be purchased on the day at the mountain. Vaccination passes will be required to access all facilities.