Police officers are “working to safely resolve the incident”.

The Armed Offenders Squad has been called to an incident at a property in the South Taranaki town of Pātea.

Police do not believe anyone has been injured but AOS and local officers are “working to safely resolve the incident”, a statement said.

Police were called to the Hadfield St property at 3.50am on Wednesday after a report of someone being unlawfully at an address.