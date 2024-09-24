A report to the council from project director Gaye Batty said as of August 8, there had been an $18.4m forecast cost increase from the June 2020 budget of $55.06m.
Additional heritage restoration works such as extra earthquake strengthening and heritage plastering had cost $5.49m, with an extra $2.72m due to Covid-19 delays and $1.88m due to cost-fluctuation claims from contractors.
Unforeseen ground conditions had cost an extra $1.72m and additional archaeology requirements had cost $1.1m.
Speaking to the Chronicle, council chief executive David Langford said every claim went through a full assessment process to make sure the contractor was entitled to get paid extra under the contract and to assess the amount of money being claimed.
“That’s to make sure it’s a fair market price for the work that needs to be done,” he said.
“Normally, we would get quotes or prices for extra work up front so we can lock in the price before the contractor does the work, rather than paying retrospectively.
“It’s a very thorough, diligent process and it’s the same for any project we do, not just the Sarjeant, where we’re dealing with contractors.”
Batty told the council’s operations and performance committee the project was on track for the reopening date of November 9.
“Works have largely been completed inside the building and there is some commissioning and balancing of the HVAC [heating, ventilation and air conditioning], which will be ongoing,” she said.
Tripe said if the project began today, the council “would probably say no” because of the cost.
“It will only get more expensive to build these kinds of projects, so the fact we’ve managed to do this is testament to all involved.”
