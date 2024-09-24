The council-maintained Cooks Gardens' flower circle has gone but flowers in the CBD remain in place courtesy of Mainstreet Whanganui. Photo / Mike Tweed

A $30,000 funding cut means fewer flower beds will be on display in Whanganui public places this summer.

Whanganui District Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan said as a result of “non-significant” budget cuts, flower beds on roundabouts at either end of the Dublin St Bridge had been replaced with grass, as had the circular flower bed overlooking Maria Place at Cooks Gardens.

“Flowers are lovely but they all come at a cost,” she said.

“What the public is seeing is a specific reduction in service level to pare back the cost, so we can keep rates to the level they are.

“This was bundled up in what we called non-significant cuts, which [council] found before the long-term plan process.”