Dominos Wanganui delivers to emergency services on Christmas

Dominos Wanganui delivered to emergency services around Whanganui on Christmas Day, including the emergency department in the Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Dominos Wanganui delivered to emergency services around Whanganui on Christmas Day, including the emergency department in the Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Supplied

The crew at Dominos Wanganui dedicated some of their Christmas Day to thank the region's frontline workers who left their families to look after the community.

They delivered pizzas to the emergency department at Whanganui Hospital as well as the fire station as a thank you to those who put the community before themselves.

"We thought that this year would be slightly easier on our frontline workers than 2020 but the reality is that it has been just as demanding this year and our community couldn't function without the dedication of these very special people," says Neeraj Vishwakarma, local store owner for Domino's Wanganui.

"Once again they are taking time away from their families at Christmas to care for others.

"The least we can do is show our appreciation and care by delivering them the joy of pizza."

Each week, Dominos Wanganui makes deliveries to staff at the hospital as a thank you for all the work they do.

Vishwakarma has held several "doughraisers" over the last few years in an effort to raise money for locals who need it, whether that be for Joan Koorey who lost everything in a house fire or for Nola Todd who sustained serious injuries after a car incident.

Vishwakarma said he plans to hold another doughraiser on January 19, where money will be donated to the Whanganui Surf Lifesaving Club to help pay for lifesaving equipment.